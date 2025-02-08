Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,903,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,991,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 711,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.19.

Lennar Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.10. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.