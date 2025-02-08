Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.33%.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 1,545,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Open Text has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.