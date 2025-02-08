Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.33%.
Open Text Stock Performance
Shares of OTEX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 1,545,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Open Text has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $42.17.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Open Text
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.