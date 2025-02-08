Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$274.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.4 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $22.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.81. 2,199,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $145.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.24.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.