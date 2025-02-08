OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.99. 13,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 27,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

