Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,012,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 269,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25.
About Omineca Mining and Metals
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omineca Mining and Metals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.