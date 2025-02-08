Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 983,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 268,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

