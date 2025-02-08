Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Olin traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 2845790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Olin by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

