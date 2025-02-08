Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.02 and traded as high as $25.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 6,521 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,554,000 after buying an additional 18,064,777 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

