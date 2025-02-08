Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04), with a volume of 868700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.66 ($0.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 10.7 %
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.