Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04), with a volume of 868700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.66 ($0.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

