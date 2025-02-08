Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.3 %

BABA opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

