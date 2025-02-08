Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after buying an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IBB opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

