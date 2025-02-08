Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 5,895 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.