Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 5.5% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This trade represents a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,517 shares of company stock worth $285,805,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,027.76. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $914.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

