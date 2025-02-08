Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Strive Masiyiwa Sells 2,813 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,027.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

