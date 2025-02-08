Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 2,409,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,339,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Nebius Group Stock Up 10.4 %

About Nebius Group

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

