Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 08th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of nanotechnology products and applications. These stocks represent investment opportunities in companies that specialize in utilizing nanoscale materials and technology to create innovative solutions across various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks to capitalize on the potential growth and advancements in the field of nanotechnology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.07. 279,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $209.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 28,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,095. NVE has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $341.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 271,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $5.48.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

