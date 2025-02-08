MWA Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.26.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.