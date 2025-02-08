MWA Asset Management Takes $218,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FFG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 65,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

