MWA Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MWA Asset Management lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $433.07 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $628.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.58 and a 200-day moving average of $500.48. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

