Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 75,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 643,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.50) by $4.50. As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

