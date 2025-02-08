Music Stocks To Consider – February 06th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, music publishers, and concert promoters. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on the stock market to potentially profit from fluctuations in the music industry’s financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.51. 23,875,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,542,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.59. 15,633,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,212,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.77. 8,569,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,299,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.34. 6,570,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,686. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $624.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,368. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.89. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $630.77.

