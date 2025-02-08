Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $20.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.80. 334,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $371.30 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

