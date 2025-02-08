Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.46. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Moncler Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

