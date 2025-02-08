Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.340-1.440 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

