Minerals Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 2024

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating record-breaking figures in various key areas. The company’s net income, operating income, and earnings per share excluding special items all demonstrated significant growth, showcasing a robust performance despite some challenging market conditions in the final quarter of the year.

Get alerts:

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.68, or $1.50 per share excluding special items. Over the entirety of 2024, reported earnings per share amounted to $5.17, or $6.15 per share excluding special items.

Douglas T. Dietrich, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Technologies, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s exceptional performance during the year. He highlighted achievements such as the delivery of record operating income and earnings per share, significant margin expansion, balance sheet strengthening, and enhanced returns for shareholders.

In terms of specific figures, the Consumer & Specialties segment saw a slight decrease in sales, with operating income increasing by 4 percent due to higher selling prices and improved input costs. On the other hand, the Engineered Solutions segment experienced a 2 percent decrease in sales, reflecting varied demand patterns across industrial segments.

The company’s full-year net sales amounted to $2.12 billion, showcasing a mild decline of 2 percent as reported or a 1 percent decrease on an underlying basis compared to the prior year. Operating income excluding special items for the full year was $316 million, a notable 13 percent increase over the previous year.

Minerals Technologies also disclosed that it generated $236 million in cash flow from operations, with free cash flow reaching $147 million during the year. The company utilized these funds for debt repayment, share repurchases totaling $64 million, and dividend increments. Additionally, the balance sheet remained robust with a net leverage ratio of 1.6 times adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead, Minerals Technologies

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Minerals Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More