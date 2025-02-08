MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.30.

Shares of MSTR opened at $327.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. The trade was a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

