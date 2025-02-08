Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

