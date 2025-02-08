Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 187,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 60,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 50.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

