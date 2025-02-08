Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$16.54, with a volume of 66366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.59.

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.81.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2376837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. Also, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,631. This trade represents a 98.73 % decrease in their position. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

