MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.23. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 237,239 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

