McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.86.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

