Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 6,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

