Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMS opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

