MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 315 shares.The stock last traded at $30.59 and had previously closed at $31.67.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

