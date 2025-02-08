Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Executes Debt Reduction Agreement with AXA S.A.

On January 31, 2025, Marpai, Inc., a Delaware-based company (the “Company”), entered into a debt reduction agreement with AXA S.A., a French société anonyme (“AXA”). This agreement follows the earlier Amendment No. 1 to Purchase Agreement signed on February 7, 2024, between the Company and AXA.

The debt reduction agreement, as detailed in the Form 8-K SEC filing, outlines a reduction of three million dollars in the Base Purchase and Full Base Amount collectively. This reduction stems from specific milestones achieved by the Company by December 31, 2024. These achievements include a significant equity contribution by the Company’s largest shareholder, maintaining a listing of its securities on a recognized stock exchange, and fulfilling all timely payments owed under the AXA Agreement between February 29, 2024, and April 15, 2024.

The specifics of the Debt Reduction Agreement are outlined in Exhibit 10.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K. The filing states that the reduction agreement is subject to detailed terms not completely outlined in the filing itself.

With this agreement in place, Marpai and AXA have taken a step towards financial restructuring, signaling positive progress in their relationship. This development is anticipated to have an impact on the financial standing and operations of Marpai.

Investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the full details of the Debt Reduction Agreement disclosed in the SEC filing to gain a comprehensive understanding of the agreement’s implications for Marpai and its future operations.

