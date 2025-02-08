Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Issues Earnings Results

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Magnera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAGN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Magnera has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

