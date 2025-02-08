Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.19, but opened at $94.00. Lumentum shares last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 476,306 shares trading hands.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $715,867.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,688.80. The trade was a 27.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $3,733,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,542.80. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

