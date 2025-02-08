Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LITE. Barclays upgraded Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Down 7.3 %

Lumentum stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,209.52. This represents a 34.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,696.37. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.