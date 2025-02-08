Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $398.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.67.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

