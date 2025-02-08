Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

