Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

