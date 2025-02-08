Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Stock Price Up 20.4% – Still a Buy?

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.
Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.18%.
Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.
