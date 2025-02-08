London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.76 and last traded at $145.00. 2,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.09.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.