Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

