Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 165,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 52,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Lithium ION Energy

(Get Free Report)

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium ION Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium ION Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.