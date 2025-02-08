Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.21 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 451.53 ($5.60). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 459.50 ($5.70), with a volume of 362,283 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.20) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 30.28 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is -144,000.00%.
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,027.04). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £227,000 ($281,602.78). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
