Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) fell 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 3,033,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 372,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Lion One Metals Trading Up 6.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of C$83.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.
Lion One Metals Company Profile
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
