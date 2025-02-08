Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 19.5% – Time to Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. 2,010,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 329,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Lion One Metals Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$83.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

