Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 243635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Libero Copper & Gold

(Get Free Report)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.