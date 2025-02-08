LANTRONIX Reports Director’s Resignation and Committee Changes

LANTRONIX, INC., a technology company specializing in compute and connectivity solutions, announced in an 8-K filing a recent change in its Board of Directors. On February 3, 2025, Philip Brace submitted his resignation to the Board, effective February 5, 2025. Brace decided to step down from his position on the Board due to his appointment as the chief executive officer of Skyworks Solutions Inc. This decision was made independently and not due to any disputes with LANTRONIX or its management.

Philip Brace had been an integral part of LANTRONIX’s Board since August 2023, serving in various capacities during his tenure. He notably held the position of Chair of the Compensation Committee and was a member of the Audit Committee. With Brace’s departure, the Board has decided to reduce its size from five members to four, effective immediately.

Following Brace’s resignation, LANTRONIX appointed Kevin Palatnik as the new Chair of the Compensation Committee and Narbeh Derhacobian as a member of the Audit Committee. These appointments were effective as of February 5, 2025.

In another disclosure, LANTRONIX issued a press release on February 5, 2025, regarding Brace’s resignation. The press release highlighted Brace’s contributions to the company and announced his departure to join Skyworks Solutions Inc. as the CEO.

The information disclosed in this 8-K filing, including the press release, is not considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, unless specifically stated by LANTRONIX.

LANTRONIX, Inc. is a global leader in IoT solutions, specializing in areas such as Smart Cities, Enterprise, and Transportation. The company provides compute and connectivity solutions for various industries, enabling AI Edge Intelligence. By delivering customizable solutions, LANTRONIX aims to empower companies in navigating the evolving IoT landscape.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

